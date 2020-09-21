Short road will reach far into an exotic province
Samaná, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader on Monday broke ground for the El Limón-Playa Marón road in Las Terrenas, Samaná.
“The moment of its true development has come to Samaná,” he said, prior to the formal start\of the work together with the ministers of Tourism, David Collado, and Administrative, José Ignacio Paliza.
“Today we break ground for 5.7 kilometers. It is not a lot in terms of distance but it is a lot in terms of what it means for this area to be able to have a tourism development as it should be,” said the head of state.
Collado said the project will have an initial cost of RD$121 million (US$2.1 million) and will be audited by the United Nations Program for Development (UNPD) in addition to the corresponding government agencies.