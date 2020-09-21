Short road will reach far into an exotic province

Samaná, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader on Monday broke ground for the El Limón-Playa Marón road in Las Terrenas, Samaná.

“The moment of its true development has come to Samaná,” ​​he said, prior to the formal start\of the work together with the ministers of Tourism, David Collado, and Administrative, José Ignacio Paliza.

“Today we break ground for 5.7 kilometers. It is not a lot in terms of distance but it is a lot in terms of what it means for this area to be able to have a tourism development as it should be,” said the head of state.

Collado said the project will have an initial cost of RD$121 million (US$2.1 million) and will be audited by the United Nations Program for Development (UNPD) in addition to the corresponding government agencies.