Aeroméxico raises its weekly flights to Santo Domingo to three

“It is an endorsement and confidence to the Dominican market”, they indicate from Mitur

It operates this route with Embraer E90 equipment, 99 passengers

Aeromexico remains focused on its expansion plan progressively in its international operations. This plan includes its flights on the Mexico City-Santo Domingo route, the only one operating in the Caribbean region so far when they can reactivate your flights to Punta Cana.

The operations connect the two capital cities of the Aztec and Dominican nations, given the importance and exponential growth they have had since their launch. These frequencies increased from two to three weekly flights since last August.

Carolina Pérez, director of the Tourism Promotion Office ( OPT ) of the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic ( Mitur ) in Mexico, reported this increase in operations by Aeroméxico, which means the company’s support and confidence in the Dominican market. The official also highlighted work being carried out in times of pandemic between the OPT and Aeroméxico, such as the webinars with travel agents and tour operators, giving details and information about the Caribbean destination and the airline’s services.

Aeroméxico operates the route with Embraer E90 equipment, with capacity for 99 passengers.