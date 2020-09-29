Dominican Gov. wants hotels to cut rates as much as 50%

Santo Domingo.- The Tourism authorities have knocked on the doors of the main hotel chains to ask discounts as high as 50%, including taxes, so that Dominican families can access a short vacation in all-inclusive resorts during the week or weekends.

In a press conference Tourism Minister David Collado said the request forms part of the Dominican Republic’s Internal Tourism Incentive Plan.

“For example, from RD$8,500 a household of 2 adults and 2 children under 12 years of age can spend 3 days and 2 nights in an all-inclusive hotel.”