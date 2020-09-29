Paola Rainieri: “An enormous effort has been made to reactivate Dominican tourism”

Paola Rainieri , president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism ( Asonahores )

Paola Rainieri, president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism ( Asonahores ), described as enormous the effort made by all the sectors involved to relaunch tourism amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“An enormous effort has been made in the last month to reactivate the tourist economy,” she said.

Rainieri expressed that for a total recovery of the Dominican economy, the tourism sector must first recover.

In this sense, she appreciated the effort made by President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, for the recovery of the sector.

The businesswoman thanked the support provided by private banks to encourage the tourism industry through the new incentive plan.

She explained that it has tried to integrate a system that will involve all tourism sectors to give the average Dominican access to hotels.

“The average Dominican who has been in quarantine for a long time inside his home without going out to relax outside the city, so that he has the opportunity to visit, that the facilities are made accessible to him through the program,” she added, according to Z Digital.