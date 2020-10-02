National airports post a jump in flights

Santo Domingo.- As the Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan takes effect, flight operations through national airports intensified yesterday with the arrival of charter flights and national passengers and tourists from different points abroad.

The plan, which is coordinated by the Ministry of Tourism, and applied in the country’s airports, has strict sanitary protocols with the taking of temperature, social distance and use of masks.

Travelers who enter aren’t required to present the COVID-19 test, since non-invasive random tests are being carried out, with a PCR test developed in Israel, which uses the breath.

Yesterday, about 30 commercial flights were expected to arrive through the Las Américas terminal.