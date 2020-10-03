Collado: 50 Dominican hotels will restart operations this month with more than 65% of their staff

HE THANKED THE SUPPORT OF THE PRIVATE SECTOR AT THE CALL OF PRESIDENT LUIS ABINADER

Major hotel chains restarted their operations in the Dominican Republic after their suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, defined as the restart of the recovery of a sector that contributes 15% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 500,000 jobs in the country.

The recovery of tourism in the country begins. In addition to the hotels that resumed their services, another 50 with more than 65% of their staff will restart their operations, he added.

Collado expressed that, “it is the first of October and here we are fulfilling. Today we begin the recovery of tourism in a firm way,” said the official when he led the act of restarting the operations of the Dreams Dominicus La Romana hotel, of the AMResrots hotel chain.

He thanked the private sector for the support of President Luis Abinader’s call for the doors of the hotels of major international chains to be reopened on Thursday, October 1.