Dominican Republic must prioritize the environment

Santo Domingo.- Environment Minister, Orlando Jorge Mera, affirmed Sun. that to solve the problems that affect the sector, it’s necessary to prioritize issues such as water production, solid waste treatment, river and air pollution, deforestation and others. of great impact on the population.

The official said those and other issues must be addressed with the seriousness they deserve and that, in the case of water, President Luis Abinader created the “Water Cabinet.”

He said since assuming the post he has observed and felt the reality of the problems that gravitate for years in the sector.

“There is a deficit of protection in the environment in the country,” Jorge told Diario Libre and urged the participation of different sectors of society to face them effectively.