Lufthansa announces six long-haul tourist destinations, including Punta Cana

Lufthansa is expanding its long-haul tourist offer again. The airline will be launching flights to Punta Cana, Mombasa with onward flights to Zanzibar from next summer. There will also be connections to Anchorage, Mauritius and Malé. The flights from Frankfurt to Punta Cana, Anchorage and Mauritius are a cooperation with Eurowings and are operated by Brussels Airlines.

The carrier said that launching additional tourist destinations had been a focus for the airline “even before the coronavirus pandemic”, adding that its goal was to “actively shape the future of tourism”.

According to Harry Hohmeister, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, the demand for vacation and leisure trips “is recovering much faster than that for business trips”.