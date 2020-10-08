Hotels in Puerto Plata restart operations gradually

Puerto Plata, DR

The hotel sector of Puerto Plata has begun to gradually open its doors, projecting that by January, the majority of the hotels in the area will be operating to return to reasonable occupancy levels.

The first hotel chain to formally begin operations was Senator Hotels, which opened the Playa Bachata hotel doors on July 6th and later Senator Puerto Plata.

Currently in operation are the Blue Jack Tar hotel in Playa Dorada, Tubagua Ecolodge on the Puerto Plata-Santiago tourist highway. Simultaneously, Sosua Ocean Village, New Garden, Hispaniola Residences, Casa Linda Residential, Infinity Blue, Casa 21, and Ahnvee Resort, mostly tourist villa projects are open in Sosua.

In Cabarete, Velero Beach Resort, Millenium Resort, Sea Winds, Cabarete Ecolodge, and Natura Cabana are back in operation. In Punta Rucia of Villa Isabela, the Punta Rucia Lodge has reopened and, in Rio San Juan, Ani Villas is back in action.

In Playa Dorada, the Sunscape hotel is scheduled to reopen on October 16th, Gran Paradise on October 29th, V Heavens, on November 1st, the Casa Colonial boutique hotel 15th, while the Gran Ventana will reopen on January 2nd.

In Cofresí, the Lifestyle Holidays complex is scheduled to start operations on November 1st.