Dominican hotel among the top five in the world

Fourth place in the exclusive list made by the magazine “Condé Nast Traveler

The American magazine of tourist information “Condé Nast Traveler” released the list with the best 50 hotels globally, and one of ours is in the Top 5.

Located in the tourist town of Las Terrenas, Samana Province, northeast of the Dominican Republic, the Peninsula House occupies fourth place in The Best Hotels in the World: 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, of the specialized magazine.

According to the publication, for more than three decades, registered voters have had opinions about their favorite hotels worldwide.

The selection was based on whether the hotel had good food, standard linens, a good location, and whether the experience would be one the guest would remember for the rest of his or her life.

The list that ranks the 50 best hotels in the world, according to Traveller readers in this year’s survey, includes places from all over the world, where only hotels from four Latin American countries were included: Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

The rest of the places are from destinations located in Canada, United States, India, Morocco, Kenya, or Italy.

About the Hotel

The magazine describes it as follows: The Peninsula House is a family-run inn on the Samana Peninsula slopes in the Dominican Republic overlooking the Atlantic in the distance.

The Victorian colonial design evokes an 18th century Charleston house (it is filled with eclectic art, including a collection of wooden sheep).

The beautiful earth-toned rooms have Brazilian hardwood floors, antiques such as Chinese bamboo storage trunks and Indian cabinets, and mahogany bathtubs. Enjoy drinks on the terrace or head to the beach restaurant for a seafood lunch. It’s only a few miles away, and there’s a free shuttle service from the main hotel.

The Peninsula House, which has already been selected for this list by winning the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, debuted in early 2008. The hotel features six elegant suites that showcase the global style of designer Serge Robin—filled with Louis XV chairs, hand-woven Turkish rugs, and a cosmopolitan collection of art objects (African masks, Indonesian puppets), L’Occitane toiletries; all with private terraces overlooking the sea.

Condé Nast Traveler says: “For our 33rd annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, registered voters had opinions about their favorite hotels around the world. Some hotel stays are completely forgettable: decent food, standard bedding, and a location in the middle of the road. But some, you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”