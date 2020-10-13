Cardi B, Offset will promote tourism in Dominican NW

Montecristi, Dominican Republic.- Montecristi province Senator Ramon Pimentel on Monday announced that after coordination meetings held abroad with her artist friends Cardi B and Offset, assumed the commitment to promote and project tourism in northwestern Montecristi province, as a way to contribute to the sector.

The Dominican-born rapper and her partner will help to impact the employment of that largely-forgotten border province.

Pimentel affirmed that steps are being taken with the interest of increasing tourism in his province, as well as supporting the measures taken by the Executive Branch for the recovery of the important sector in the midst of the crisis caused by COVID-19.

During the electoral campaign the singer voiced her support for the then candidate for senator who was elected.

In addition, her paternal family hails from the municipality of Castañuela in that border province.