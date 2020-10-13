Copa airline will connect Santo Domingo and Punta Cana from Mexico

Copa Airlines began its reactivation, and as of October, announced that it would connect 18 destinations from Mexico through its Hub of the Americas, located in Panama.

The destinations where Mexicans can fly via Copa are : Santo Domingo and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santa Cruz, Bolivia; Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

Also, Santiago de Chile; Bogotá, Cali, Cartagena and Medellín in Colombia; San Salvador in El Salvador; Quito and Guayaquil in Ecuador; Guatemala, Guatemala; San Pedro de Sula in Honduras; Lima in Peru , and Montevideo in Uruguay .

The airline arrived in Mexico in August, after five months of not having operations in our country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It began with one flight a week and connections to only four destinations in three countries on the American continent, according to Reportur.com.

Those who wish to travel during October can check the itineraries and make their reservation by entering www.copa.com, by contacting the airline’s Reservation Center or through their travel agency. All passengers with a valid airline ticket may manage date changes without charge and must comply with the airline’s requirements and the health and immigration authorities of the destination country.

Copa has reinforced disinfection, hygiene, and biosafety measures and protocols to offer a safe environment at each stage of the trip, which has been successfully tested on flights operated by the airline in recent months, the company indicates.

On several occasions, the airline’s executives have emphasized that all its aircraft are equipped with high-efficiency filters ( HEPA ), which purify up to 99.97% of virus and bacteria particles, similar to an operating room.

Also, the air recirculation system in the cabin renews the air every 2-3 minutes. The vertical airflow prevents it from being shared with passengers on the sides and front, combined with the mandatory use of masks at all times, offers a high degree of insurance on board.