Marriott’s St. Regis brand luxury hotel to be built in Cap Cana

The plan calls for the new establishment to have 197 rooms

Mitur highlights the existing climate of trust to invest in the country

Cap Cana continues to expand its offer of luxury accommodation with the projection now of hosting the construction of the hotel project of the prestigious St. Regis brand of the Marriott chain.

For this, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, met with the owner of the hotel development plan, Dino Campagna Ricart, president of Campagna & Asociados (CRA), and his partners, who were accompanied by José Gior Ariza, economist, and director of the Association of Industries ( AIRD ), to discuss the details.

“This visit is a sign that there is confidence in the country and its potential,” said Collado.

The plan is for the lodging establishment of the St. Regis Hotels & Resorts brand, a chain of luxury hotels that is part of Marriott International, will have approximately 197 rooms.

The complex would be the first of the brand in the Dominican Republic since in Central America and the Caribbean, the hotel company has two hotels in Mexico and one in Puerto Rico.

As of June 30, 2020, there are 46 St. Regis brand hotels worldwide with 10,017 rooms and 31 hotels with 6,533 rooms in the pipeline.

It is characterized by combining classic sophistication with a modern sensibility, committing itself to provide exceptional experiences in more than 40 luxury hotels and resorts in the best destinations around the world.

The brand’s hotels are designed for modern connoisseurs who desire the best experiences imaginable. St. Regis defines modern glamor and sophistication as the leading luxury lifestyle hospitality brand with an unwavering commitment to excellence.