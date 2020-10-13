Ricardo Montaner plans to build a hotel in the Northeast

Santo Domingo.- Naturalized Dominican singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner plans to build a hotel in Samaná province (northeast) where he resides, in addition to a trade school.

The information was provided by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, who yesterday received a visit from the artist, who told him about his plans.

“We close the day with this pleasant visit from one of my favorite artists, Ricardo Montaner. He came to tell us about a hotel that he is going to build in Samaná that will add more tourism to the area and more jobs,” Collado said.

“We applaud this project and wish it the best of success, we will be there for the inauguration”