Be Live Hotels reopens two properties Oct. 16

Santo Domingo.- The Be Live Hotels chain on Tue. announced that its properties located in Punta Cana and Puerto Plata will reopen their doors on October 16, under a series of measures to guarantee the safety of visitors and hotel employees.

The reopening of Be Live Collection Punta Cana and Be Live Collection Marien will take place partially, with buffet and themed gastronomic night, 24-hour snack, bars and entertainment, the chain said.

“Initially, we will be operating with services and areas of common use, adapted with strict compliance with the general protocol for tourist activities established by the authorities for the purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19.”