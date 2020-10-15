Construction of the luxurious St. Regis Cap Cana begins for US $ 220 million

It will have 200 rooms and 67 residences; its opening is estimated for April 2023

Iconic hotel brand highlighted will bring more value to Cap Cana

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, led the symbolic act of laying the first stone for constructing the St. Regis Cap Cana Resort & Residences. This luxury complex will add more value to real estate tourism in the tourist area.

The opening of the complex is scheduled for April 2023, which will contribute to promoting the country’s tourism development. It will have 200 luxury rooms and 67 residences for sale that will be operated by the administrators since the construction will be in charge of Campagna Ricart & Associates and will be handled by Marriott International.

The resort will also feature iconic St. Regis butler service, bespoke amenities, and a world-class 8-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus. The project’s architectural design, which finds its inspiration in the Punta Espada golf course, where the hotel and the residences are integrated into the environment as if they were a natural component of the course.

It will be located within a community committed to the continued preservation of the environment, which is why it is expected to adhere to the highest standards of sustainable and conservation-oriented development.

The activity had the participation of att Knights, general manager of the Marriott International Area in Santo Domingo; Yamil Isaías, executive vice president of Pioneer Sociedad Administradora de Fondos; the president of Campagna Ricart & Associates, Dino Campagna; David Collado, Minister of Tourism; José Ignacio Paliza, administrative minister of the Presidency, among other directors of the tourism sector.

“The start of construction on the St. Regis Cap Cana Resort & Residences marks an exciting time for both Marriott International and the Dominican Republic tourism market,” Knights said.

He added that “Cap Cana is truly one of the most exclusive tourist destinations in the world and fits perfectly with the iconic St. Regis brand and its guests.”

On his side, Yamil Isaías said that they are beginning constructing the St. Regis Cap Cana hotel with an investment of 220 million dollars, which will generate more than 1,200 jobs, both indirect and direct.

“It is an investment that, despite the crisis that the pandemic has generated, we are betting on it, and we understand that it will be successful. The incorporation of the St. Regis brand to the island will diversify the hotel offer in the country, marking an important milestone for the Dominican tourism industry,” said the executive.

Meanwhile, Dino Campagna explained that “We are creating a world-class destination with The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort & Residences, and we are proud to bring a new level of luxury to the Dominican Republic.”

“The complex is scheduled to unfold in one of the most impressive natural sites in Cap Cana and will be complemented by the iconic style and personalized service of the St. Regis brand. Meanwhile, the Residences will have access to a dedicated residential team and exclusive homeowner amenities,” he stated.