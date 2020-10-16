Travel Off Path: Dominican Republic, Mexico top destinations for Americans

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic and Mexico are the top destinations for Americans looking to escape the cold this winter.

A Travel Off Path poll of its readers found that over 78% of Americans looking for a warm getaway this winter will visit either Mexico or the Dominican Republic.

“After connectivity and proximity to the U.S. the other top reason travelers were choosing those two destinations were the simple COVID-19 entry requirements for both countries,” the travel outlet reports.

“One thing is clear, travel restrictions, entry requirements, testing and quarantines are overwhelming travelers.”