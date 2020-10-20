Dominican Hoteliers announce ‘Virtual Fair 2020’

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) president Paola Rainieri de Díaz on Mon. announced the “Virtual Fair Asonahores 2020” that will promote the relaunch of the country’s tourism sector and from November 2 to 6 in a semi-face-to-face way through the institution’s website and with the Tourism Ministry’s support.

She said the entity has been updated from the face-to-face to the virtual to adapt and respond to the needs of the country and its economy.

“It will be five intense days, with the participation of important international and local actors who have much to share with us, being a novel way of learning and marketing the Dominican tourism product, in addition to creating internal synergies in the sector and relations with society,” Rainieri said.