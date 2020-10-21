Dominican Republic launches Country Brand

Santo Domingo.- The Government on Tuesday night launched the Country Brand strategy, which seeks to position internationally the attractions of the Dominican Republic that distinguish this half-island as unique in the world.

The Country Brand strategy, promoted by the public and private sectors and coordinated by the Tourism Ministry, will be based on five pillars: tourism, culture, exports, investment and citizenship and talent, as highlighted by President Luis Abinader.

The pillars are unified to highlight the motto: “Dominican Republic: the Republic of the world.”

During the event carried out in the El Embajador hotel, Abinader highlighted the charms the nation has to continue climbing in all aspects, such as security for foreign investment, tourism, export and other sectors that give it a good place in the ranking of the region.