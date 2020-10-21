Punta Cana will receive 143 weekly flights

The Punta Cana International Airport is scheduled to receive 143 flights a week from November 1 to January 2, 2021, from 25 airlines and more than 20 cities worldwide, mainly from the United States and Canada.

According to airport statistics, to date, they have scheduled to receive nine daily flights (63 flights a week), and also, there are 80 weekly flights scheduled.

This number of flights could increase up to more than 20% from mid-November and December, as some airlines have announced that they will increase the frequency of weekly or daily flights.

The flights scheduled for this winter season quarter are from Air Canada airlines; Argentinas Airlines; Air Transat; American Airlines; LAN; Southwest; United; Edelweiss; Wingo; Tui Airways; West Jet; Sunwing; Frontier; Jet Blue; Spirit; Delta; Air Europe; Evelop; British; Nordwind; Delta; Wamos; Sun Country; Condor and GOL.

On the agenda, the daily frequencies come from Air Canada (Toronto); American Airlines (Charlotte), Southwest; United (Newark and Chicago; West Jet and Delta (Detroit), and Condor.

While the airlines with a plan to increase the frequency of weekly flights are: Copa, starting on November 20, will have a daily flight, and Avianca, a daily flight from November 1; Delta from November 28 will have two more flights on Saturdays; Air France from December 13 will have five weekly flights; Air Caraibes will increase to four weekly flights from December 14.

From December 16, Air Canada and Air Transat airlines will have a daily flight from Toronto and Montreal; American Airlines will have daily flights and two on Saturdays.