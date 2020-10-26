Abinader says he’ll restore Santo Domingo’s rivers

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, on Sunday toured San Souci port and the Ozama and Isabela rivers to verify the conditions of both bodies of water, while highlighting that there was a disorder in the collection of solid waste, which is why it assures that “what others did not do will be done.”

“There was a disorganization in the matter of solid waste collection in all areas, now as the responsibility is of the Government and municipal governments, we are going to do what others did not do,” said the president.

“Our commitment is to clean these gullies to stop the contamination of the Ozama River and the Isabela River and also improve all the homes that are at risk on both sides of the river,” said Abinader.