Busiest Dominican airport to receive 143 flights a week

Punta Cana.- Punta Cana International Airport is poised to receive 143 flights a week from November 1 to January 2, 2021, from 25 airlines and from more than 20 cities worldwide, mainly from the United States and Canada.

According to statistics from the terminal, to date they have on the agenda to receive nine daily flights (63 flights a week) and additionally there are 80 weekly flights scheduled.

The number of flights could jump more than 20% from mid-November and December, as some airlines have announced that they will increase the frequency of weekly or daily flights.

The flights scheduled for the winter season by by the companies: Air Canada, Aerolineas Argentinas, Air Transat, American Airlines, LAN, Southwest, United, Edelwiss, Wingo, Tui Airways, West Jet, Sunwing, Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit; Delta, Air Europa, Evelop, British, Nordwind, Delta, Wamos, Sun Country, Condor and GOL.