Dominican capital to add two US$70M hotels

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Thur. attended the presentation of the construction of the hotels ‘Latitud 18,’ a model of executive tourism that will be located in Santo Domingo’s financial district, to be built at a cost of US$70 million.

It will have an area of 52,770m² distributed in two towers of 20 stories; Marriott Hotel, with 208 rooms and Aloft Hotel, with 192 rooms.

The hotel will create 1,400 direct and indirect jobs and is projected to begin operations in 2023.

Abinader said projects such as Latitud 18 reaffirm that, despite the current situation, the Dominican tourism model is solid, and that it is in constant transformation to remain among the world leaders.

“Productive investments that generate quality jobs. This is the government’s commitment, and investments like this reflect that we are not alone in this endeavor.”