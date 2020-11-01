Eighth edition of the Cap Cana Golf Cup tournament

Commemorating its 14 years, the Punta Espada golf course in Cap Cana, together with owners, residents, and friends, celebrated its traditional Cap Cana Golf Cup anniversary invitation tournament to benefit the Forjando un Futuro Foundation.

The sporting feat in Cap Cana received 142 national and international players, who, for two days, took to the field for a tee time, taking care of the corresponding protocols during the eighth version of the tournament.

Under the Scramble in pairs modality, the winners of Category A were Ben Caisse and Zach Goodman in first place; Joaquín Montero and Ignacio Pérez in the second position; and Jesús Alberto Lazo and Juan Lazo in third place.

In category B, the first position was won by Cristian Medina and Emil Medina; Rogelio Sequeira and Oswaldo Berrios in second place; and Alejandro and Margarita de Moya, in third place.

Category C was led by Mariano Sanz and Mario Saviñon, first place winners. In contrast, Luis Ramón Francis and Omar Úrsula occupied the second position, and the third-place corresponded to Heather Hafner and Ernest Purcell.

Meanwhile, Jay and Trey Brassfield won the tournament’s best overall gross score, with 64 net suits.