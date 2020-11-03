Hoteliers rejoice: 50% occupancy in November

Santo Domingo.- The tourism sector welcomes November with good news: hotel rooms have had an occupancy increase of between 30% and 50%, compared to October, according to Dominican Republic Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) president Paola Rainieri.

Depending on the area of ​​the country, some hotels have reached their peak, as is the case in Punta Cana, as confirmed by a travel agency. The increase in occupancy in hotel rooms for this month is related to the holiday weekend for the Dominican Constitution Day. Despite the fact that on November 6 the occupation will remain slow, on Saturday and Sunday, it will benefit the hotels.

Bookings

Representatives of several hotels in tourist destinations in the country affirm that on the average on November 6 there will be an occupancy of about 25%, on Saturday the 7th of 53% and on Sunday of 45%. On Monday, November 9, the number of occupied rooms decreases to about 20%.