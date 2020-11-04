Destination Santo Domingo boasts 5,000+ hotel rooms

Santo Domingo.- Destination Santo Domingo has more than 5,000 rooms available, representing the more than 15 international brands that are members of the Santo Domingo Hotel Association (AHSD).

“Currently the operation has 75% of our accommodation offer open to the public and we have been operating with 50% of our inventory capacity in order to guarantee the application of social distancing measures in our hotels,” said AHSD president Yudit García.

She says the hoteliers have a positive projection of occupancy, highlighting that they are currently managed with 27% and have maintained a sustained growth of three to four percentage points each month, taking into account the increase in inventory with the reopening of their hotels.