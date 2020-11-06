US tourists are safe in Dominican Republic: official

Santo Domingo.- Tourism minister, David Collado, US ambassador Robin Bernstein, and US consul general William Swaney yesterday reviewed the situation of tourism and the country’s efforts to guarantee the safety of visitors.

During the meeting which lasted more than half an hour in the official’s office, Bernstein and Swaney, spoke with Collado about the health protocols that the Dominican Republic has implemented to guarantee the well-being of visitors and employees of tourist areas.

The US diplomat described it as a “productive conversation” that she had with the Minister of Tourism and assured that her government will continue to collaborate with the Dominican Republic in the tourism area.

“For the United States, our top priority is the safety and well-being of American citizens. We had a wonderful and productive conversation about how we can guarantee their safety while they visit the Dominican Republic,” said the US diplomat.