Companies predict a rapid rebound in Dominican tourism

The companies that make up the Dominican tourism sector’s value chain predict a rapid rebound in tourism due to the correct application of the protocol measures ordered by the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health to contain the covid-19 pandemic.

Also, they consider that the offers, together with the effective sanitary measures, make the tourists want to visit the Dominican Republic for gastronomy, the beaches and rivers, adventure tourism, and everything that is offered to the visitor to have an excellent vacation.

The subject was addressed in the panel Challenges and Opportunities of Companies that Participate in the Tourism Value Chain, organized by the Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores).

The panel participants represented tour operator companies, rent-a-cars, receptive tourism, port operators, amusement parks and excursions; representatives of airports and air and land transport.

All agreed to comply with the effective application of health protocols so that foreign and local visitors feel safe and comfortable with sanitary measures, applying biosafety protocols in the establishments, and with the staff.

In October, the Dominican Republic began a decisive bet towards the sector, with the reopening of most hotel chains. During October, 50 hotels reopened, according to confirmations.