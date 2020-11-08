Hotels in the East and Samaná march to full capacity on holiday bridge

“The health of the Dominicans is not at stake,” said David Collado

Government focuses on conquering foreign tourists in winter

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, reported that most hotels in the East and Samaná are reserved at their maximum capacity during this long weekend, while Puerto Plata has 65% to 70%.

Collado indicated that hotel occupancy in October increased by 50%. In September, 49 thousand tourists arrived, while in October, more than 71 thousand tourists landed in the Dominican Republic.

For this weekend, Collado said that more than 120 Mitur supervisors would unexpectedly visit some hotels to verify compliance with sanitary regulations.

“The health of the Dominicans is not at stake; we have an urgency to recover tourism, to recover jobs and the economy,” said the official.

The Minister of Tourism spoke before a meeting in the Government House between President Luis Abinader and the Tourism Commission. They will verify which points need to be reinforced to conquer foreign guests during the winter.

The available rooms comply with the hygiene protocol to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to Collado.

He urged the Dominican families to leave the city to do so carefully, with respect for traffic signs and hygiene protocol.