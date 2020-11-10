JetBlue to increase flights to SD and Santiago on Thanksgiving weekend

BETWEEN 20 AND 30 NOVEMBER ON ROUTES WITH STRONG LEISURE POTENTIAL

JetBlue Airways announced that it would add flights from New York City over Thanksgiving weekend, with additional nonstop flights from New York, Newark, and Westchester County airports.

Travel expansion includes destinations in Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa, and more frequently in popular family and friend markets such as Port-au-Prince, San Juan, Santiago, and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

According to its website, the flights’ extension will also cover high-demand transcontinental routes to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

There will be 25 additional flights between November 20 and 30 as part of JetBlue’s strategy to add capacity on routes with strong potential for leisure demand.

JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning, Scott Laurence, said the move is to help travelers get to their destinations and earn more income this time of year.

The US carrier also reported on a new line of more than 60 new routes this year, including new nonstop destinations and expanded Mint service in Newark and Los Angeles.

Routes

New York (JFK) – Los Angeles

New York (JFK) – Port-au-Prince

New York (JFK) – Santo Domingo

New York (JFK) – San Francisco

New York (JFK) – San Juan

New York (JFK) – Santiago

Newark -– Fort Lauderdale

Newark – Orlando

Newark – Fort Myers

Newark – Tampa

Westchester County – Fort Lauderdale

Westchester County – Orlando