Gov. looks to reinforce security in tourist areas of Puerto Plata

Santo Domingo, DR

The Presidential Commission for Provincial Development Support (CPADP) inaugurated three police stations in the municipalities of San Felipe, La Isabela, and Guananico in the Puerto Plata province to reinforce security in this tourist area.

The opening ceremony was held at the San Marcos sector police station. It was led by the president of CPADP, Ángel de la Cruz, who highlighted the importance of keeping this tourist destination safe when the Covid-19 pandemic breaks the mainstay of the economy.

De la Cruz assured that the institution he directs is committed to optimizing the security of the most vulnerable areas, “and this is only achieved by improving the infrastructures that house the agents who ensure the welfare of citizens.”

Investment

The San Felipe municipality detachment, valued at RD $ 10 million, is of two levels, has a solar area of ​​646,731 square meters, and has two prisons with bathrooms, one for men and another for women with a capacity for 15 people, among other specifications. .

While the La Isabela and Guananico police detachments are one level, they have a solar area of ​​338,464 and 419,536 square meters, respectively, and both are valued at RD $ 10.7 million.