Sunwing, “delighted” to bring Canadians back to Punta Cana

Launches the “Safe with Sunwing” program to ensure the health of customers and employees

Launches offer on vacation packages to boost travel

The Canadian airline Sunwing Airlines resumed its operations between Toronto and Punta Cana on November 6, after almost eight months of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to bring Canadians back to paradise aboard Sunwing Airlines. After months of staying home and in colder weather, many Canadians are eager to return to the Caribbean. We are excited to be back in the skies, helping those seeking to travel safely and responsibly,” said Mark Williams, President of Sunwing Airlines.

The airline offers two frequencies between Toronto and Punta Cana on Fridays and Sundays, while to Montego Bay, Jamaica, it operates on Fridays and Saturdays. In the case of Cancun, Mexico, its operations are carried out on Saturdays and Sundays.

To boost demand in the popular Dominican tourist area, the company offers, in alliance with the Canadian hotel company Royalton Resorts, belonging to its Blue Diamond chain, offers on vacation packages with Covid-19 coverage at no additional cost.

In September, Sunwing partnered with Medcan, a leading global healthcare company providing medical expertise, consultation, and healthcare inspiration. Medcan advises the airline’s “Safe with Sunwing” program, which seeks to guarantee customers’ and employees’ health and safety.

The airline owns the transportation service that transports passengers from the airport to more than 30 hotels also operated by Sunwing throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. The Safe with Sunwing commitment is in effect throughout the traveler’s vacation experience.

Dr. Peter Nord, Medcan’s Chief Medical Officer, was appointed Sunwing Travel Group’s Acting Chief Medical Officer and participated in the inaugural Sunwing flight from Toronto to Cancun on Saturday, November 7.

Sunwing and Dr. Nord recently made a report for the airline’s YouTube channel in which the doctor answers the most frequent questions that passengers usually ask when they have to travel. The material appears with the title “Ask Me Anything. Ask me what you want.”