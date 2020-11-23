Jetblue opens nonstop flights between Newark and Punta Cana

The service launched last Friday, the airline said

JetBlue now flies nonstop between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ).

The new service was launched on Friday, November 20, the airline said in a statement.

“This launch reinforces JetBlue’s commitment to the Dominican Republic and is part of JetBlue’s strategy to serve customers in markets where recreational trips and trips to visit family and friends show signs of strength,” the company says.

The route allows JetBlue “the opportunity to generate revenue, re-commission aircraft that would otherwise be idle, and add more flight opportunities for JetBlue crew members,” the statement said.

Days of operation vary, according to the airline.

“Along with the rest of the JetBlue network, this new market will be evaluated regularly. The airline will continue to be flexible, allowing market demand to determine how long a particular route continues to operate,” the statement said.