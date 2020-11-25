Dominican music icon launches Country Brand videos

Santo Domingo.- Dominican music icon Juan Luis Guerra on Tuesday launched two videos produced by the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) and the private sector that highlight the main holiday destinations as part of a campaign to boost the tourism industry stunned by the COVID crisis.

Two videos, one in English and the other in Spanish, show images of Samaná, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Cap Cana, La Romana, Hato Mayor, Puerto Plata, the Colonial City, the Northeast Highway, among other destinations. that serve as “fishhooks” to attract millions of guests each year.

Jean Guerra, son of Juan Luis Guerra, and businessman Juan Vicini, producer and executive producer respectively, of the videos, lead the Country Brand initiative.