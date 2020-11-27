Dominican airline Sky resumes flights to eight Caribbean destinations

The Dominican airline Sky High Aviation Services resumes air operations to eight destinations in the Caribbean region after it was suspended last March due to the pandemic’s effect.

The airline is now able to book and sell tickets for 08 destinations from the International Airport of the Americas (AILA) to Curacao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, Anguilla, St. Kitts, Antigua, and Tortola, or as you prefer on one route.

In that sense, the airline based in AILA already has the date of operations to and from Aruba with Santo Domingo that will be from December 3 to Thursday and Sunday, according to a statement from the company.

Meanwhile, Sky Cana announced the arrival of its first plane to the Dominican Republic in a joint operation with Sky High, a company that will have operational responsibility.

According to a press release, the new national airline will begin operations on December 14 of this year, with Airbus 321 planes and a capacity of 220 seats.

The Airbus A321 is the largest member of the Airbus A320 family; it is a short- to medium-range twin-engine commercial aircraft manufactured by Airbus.

Sky has a fleet of 6 aircraft, a Beech 99 for 15 passengers, two Beechcraft 1900D with a capacity for 19 passengers, two Jetstream 41 for 30 passengers and an Embraer 145 with a maximum capacity for 50 passengers.