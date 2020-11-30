Dominican Republic hotels won 22 nominations at World Travel Awards 2020

Hotels in the Dominican Republic took 22 nominations at the 2020 World Travel Awards, announced in Russia, and the country as a beach and cruise destination.

Le Sivory Punta Cana by PortBlue Boutique was nominated as the Caribbean’s Leading Suite Hotel 2020.

Meliá Caribe Beach Resort, the leading all-inclusive family resort in the Caribbean 2020; Amanera, the leading beach resort in the Caribbean; Le Sivory Punta Cana by PortBlue Boutique, Casa Hemingway, the Caribbean’s leading boutique hotel, and Catalonia Bávaro Beach Golf & Casino, Eden Roc Cap Cana, the Caribbean’s leading boutique resort

Also, Barceló Bávaro Beach, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, a leading casino resort in the Caribbean; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, Leading Conference Hotel, Puntacana Resort & Club, Leading Eco-Resort in the Caribbean; Casa de Campo, Honeymoon Resort; JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo, Leading hotel in the Caribbean; Rock Star Suite & Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, Leading Hotel Suite and Excellence Punta Cana, Leading All-Inclusive Resort.

Also, Amanera, Casa de Campo, the Caribbean’s leading luxury resort; Country House, Leading Resort; Tortuga Bay in Puntacana and Anii Villas, a leading Villa Resort, and Cap Cana Sanctuary, the most romantic Resort

Punta Cana International Airport nominated the Caribbean’s Leading Airport in the 2020 World Travel Awards.

Nelly Rent a Car, as the leading independent car rental company in the Caribbean; Port of La Romana, Leading Home Port in the Caribbean 2020, and the Dominican Republic as the Leading Beach Destination in the Caribbean 2020, Leading Cruise Destination in the Caribbean 2020 and the Ministry of Tourism, as the Leading Caribbean Office.