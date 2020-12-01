Tourism again prioritizes development of the vast SW

Barahona, Dominican Republic.- Tourism Minister David Collado, met Mon. with entrepreneurs of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the South (AHTS) to express his interest in working together to guarantee investment and promotion of the vast tourist region.

“Among the region’s priorities figure the connectivity with the region from shortening the distance to arrive, the decongestion at the exit from Santo Domingo, expand and improve the routes throughout the region, and air connectivity with other destinations in the country to facilitate the arrival of tourists through internal flights,” says a statement.

Also on tap is the development of a master plan proposed to draw up the development guidelines, the identification and inventory of its attractions “to facilitate local and international promotion that highlights the biodiversity of the region. the cost of building houses. That is around 13%.”