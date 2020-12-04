Abinader at the opening of the Hilton La Romana: “Covid is controlled in the Dominican Republic”

Government reaffirms its commitment to reactivate tourism and investment

Complex required an investment of US $ 41 million and consists of 356 rooms

President Luis Abinader affirmed this Friday that the coronavirus is controlled in the context of a pandemic. Because of this, tourists are “safer than in their countries” of origin.

Upon opening the Hilton La Romana, an all-inclusive hotel complex that consists of two hotels: Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort and the Hilton La Romana, An All-Inclusive Adult Resort, the head of state stressed that “here we have, all the security protocols so that there are more guaranteed health and their lives than in their countries of origin.”

He stated that despite the Covid-19 crisis, the hotel has advanced to the level that the United States lowered the DR’s travel risk rating from four to three.

“The Covid-19 situation in the Dominican Republic is under control today,” the president emphasized, according to Diario Libre.

Abinader highlighted the importance that for the first time, Hilton has its facilities in a hotel property, which as the second hotel chain in the world in terms of management, will help not only its brand but the entire country.

The activity, which began after 11:00 in the morning, was also attended by Bruce Wardisnsky, president of Playa Hotel & Resorts; the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, among other tourism sector directors.

Wardisnsky said that the construction of the complex in Bayahibe required an investment of 41 million dollars.

Meanwhile, Collado reiterated the government’s commitment to reactivate tourism in the Dominican Republic and support new investment and capital to continue to reach the nation.

The family resort consists of 356 rooms with balconies or terraces, five themed restaurants, five bars, a gym, a casino, and a disco. In comparison, the adult one has 418 rooms, six restaurants, eight bars, a water park, gym, theater, among other amenities.

Both hotels have a spa and a convention center consisting of eight meeting rooms.