Time to revisit Dominican Republic’s protected areas

Santo Domingo.- During Christmas and any ideal time for recreation, Dominican Republic’s National Protected Areas System (Sinap) has a set of spectacular places of great scenic beauty for family recreation.

“The visit to these spectacular ecotourism spaces that have been blessed by nature for their exclusive landscapes, allow you to discover the relevance of these environments, as well as the services they offer to society, from the production of water for food, agriculture and industry,” says José Manuel Mateo, director of Environment Ministry’s Protected Areas.

“These places also feature the biological diversity and how they contribute to the well-being of the people, another element is the scenic beauty, in addition, promoting nature visits allows economic benefits to be left in nearby communities through the services of guides, transport, and handicraft sales,” the official told local media.

Mateo affirms that the decision to promote and discover these areas strengthens their preservation and guarantees the benefits that these ecosystems offer