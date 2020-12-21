Collado expects more than 200 thousand tourists to arrive in December

Tourism Minister David Collado affirmed that they estimate that more than 200 thousand tourists will arrive in December without counting on Dominicans’ visit living abroad.

He said that the goal set and the private sector of more than 400 thousand tourists arriving from August to December 2020 would be exceeded.

According to Central Bank figures, in November, the country received 175,100 non-resident tourists; in October, 138,276; 103,942 in September and 110,284 in August.

Collado offered these details when opening the Paradisus Palma Real hotel in Punta Cana. He highlighted that the airflow is only 39% less this month than the same period of 2019; what he understands is a recovery in flights and airlines’ arrival.

He indicated that the recovery of tourists from the United States is going very well, and to date, there is only 15% less than last December.

He explained that the market that has responded least is Canada due to the country’s restriction that if its citizens leave, they must quarantine upon return, which affects the numbers of the Dominican Republic by 80% less.

“The sending countries are all on a regrowth like Germany, France, Russia, but the flights are coming. Condor came yesterday an important airline with more than 70% of its plane passengers, after an agreement with the Mitur. Also, British and Air France confirm flights and this for the safety offered by the destination ”, he said.

Comply with the protocols. Collado said that international organizations agree that the country is prepared, that it is a safe place for tourists, and that the health measures and protocols adopted are the most competitive and innovative, including insurance for tourists.

He indicated that the committee is now that the authorities and hoteliers are rigorous in complying with sanitary measures and protocols.

Review in airports. Collado affirmed that the rate of positive COVID upon entering the country is 1%. That is, it does not represent a risk for Dominicans. And between 15 and 20% of the arriving passengers are verified.

“You cannot neglect the protocols. We are insisting on being healthy. On Friday, we met with the airports, Customs, Migration, airport officials, Civil Aviation Board, and Cesac so that at the times when more flights arrive, there are more inspections. And now they have had more personnel from each entity, “explained the minister.

COVID report. Collado explained that the report of COVID cases in tourist areas reflects that in Punta Cana, La Romana, Bayahíbe, Samaná, and Las Terrenas, the cases are significantly reduced. Still, in Puerto Plata, it is higher, and therefore the Ministry of Health has established new measures.

Recovery

The Area Managing Director of Meliá Hotels International in the country, Santiago Rivera, upon opening the Paradisus Palma Real hotel, highlighted that this allows almost all employees to be incorporated into work, leaving only 100 of the 3,000 jobs they generate suspended.

Rivera stated that they have four hotels open from October 1 and 2,500 rooms available.

Rivera stressed that the FASE program’s expansion until March 1, 2021, is a relief and understands that the Government has applied adequate measures.

Rivera presented a plaque of recognition to the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, in gratitude for the sector’s support and his efforts to recover the country’s tourism.