Tourism Minister asks to suspend UK flights

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister, David Collado, asked the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) to suspend flights from the United Kingdom, where a new strain of COVID-19 has been detected that makes its transmission much faster.

Collado tweeted that he made the request to the JAC, in coordination with Public Health authorities, and asked that it be made effective as of tomorrow, Tuesday, December 22.

If flights from the United Kingdom are canceled, the Dominican Republic joins representatives of other countries that have adopted measure.