Lifestyle group reopens hotel in Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- The Lifestyle group continues to take firm steps in the recovery of Dominican tourism by restarting the operations of its Presidential Suites Punta Cana hotel.

The reopening of the complex begins, in a first phase, with 104 apartments, which represent 267 rooms to the hotel offer in the eastern tourism region.

“The hotel complex has adopted all the health protocols required by the country’s authorities and international organizations to guarantee the health and well-being of tourists and servers,” the chain said in a press release.