Major chain reopens Samaná hotel

Santo Domingo.-The hotel chain Amhsa Marina Hotels & Resorts last week announced the reopening of its Grand Paradise Samaná hotel, with new protocols to guarantee the health and well-being of guests, as well as its hotels in Playa Dorada and Sosúa, which are also open to the public.

“We are excited to reopen our hotel this Christmas season and to be able to welcome our clients in a safe way and with the highest level of service and quality,” said Amhsa Marina Hotels & Resorts Chain president Luis López.

He said all the measures required by the Health authorities and the Ministry of Tourism were applied to offer the maximum possible safety to both guests and employees.