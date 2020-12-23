Abinader creates Trust for the SW’s tourism development

Santo Domingo.- Dominican President Luis Abinader yesterday announced Pro-Pedernales, a public trust aimed at executing the necessary infrastructures for the tourism development of that province, through decree 724-20.

A statement says the provision indicates that tourism in the southwest region presents an opportunity for the social and economic progress of its inhabitants, “representing a space for the promotion of private investment and the creation of jobs.”

“The incorporation of this trust will promote the tourist development of Pedernales, facilitating the promotion of solutions by the State, as part of a set of public policies focused on the sustainable development of the border area.”