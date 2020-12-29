Dominican authorities extend complimentary traveler health insurance

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican Republic extended its free travel insurance program for all tourists arriving in the country by air until April 30th, 2021, Tourism Minister David Collado announced.

According to the official, the free assistance plan has been a success, as it contributes to position the Dominican Republic worldwide as a safe tourist destination, “where all kinds of experiences can be enjoyed with the peace of mind that there is a perfectly prepared medical system to care for visitors in case of any contingency at no cost to them.”

“The Dominican government is committed to the reactivation of our tourism sector in an efficient and responsible manner,” Collado stated.

The free insurance includes coverage for emergencies, ambulatory care, hospitalizations, medicine, lodging for extended stays due to an infection as well as flight changes in case of infection.

To benefit from the insurance upon arrival, all tourists are automatically covered once they check into their hotel. No further actions are required to activate it.