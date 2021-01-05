Region expects rapid return of tourism

SANTO DOMINGO. – The president of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), Pablo Torres, pointed out that the region will experience a faster return of visitors than in other parts of the world.

Torres said that the return of tourism to the region would be “faster than in many parts of the world,” which was justified by the protocols to help reduce the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the region.

He stressed that tourism is the key to the economic recovery of the Caribbean area since it is a sector that provides a livelihood for thousands of people, as in the Dominican Republic, where this sector supports some 300 jobs.

Torres also said that tourism involves the inflow of income fundamental for the fiscal balances of the Caribbean governments.

For example, in the Dominican Republic, the arrival of tourists fell almost 76% last October, and the accumulated losses due to the income not received by that sector were around US $4 billion.

However, Torres assured that tourists’ arrival would make them verify that the Caribbean is the best place in the world to recover from the ravages of this pandemic. And that they have worked hard to fight Covid-19.