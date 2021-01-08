Abinader defines tourism as his main challenge for economic recovery

TOURISM SECTOR HAS NEEDED THE MOST SUPPORT AND REINFORCEMENTS IN THE LAST FIVE MONTHS

Tourism has been the most affected economic aspect in the first five months of President Luis Abinader’s mandate, who defined it as his main challenge for economic recovery.

During a press conference at the National Palace, the President assured that the bars and restaurants, as well as the tourism sector, are the aspects that have needed more support and reinforcements in the last five months.

“Many people tell us why we are always supporting the tourism sector because that is the sector that needs to recover,” he said.

According to the governor, the industrial sector, agriculture, free zones, and mining have regenerated faster.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, José Manuel (Jochi) Vicente, added that the construction sector is another sector that has advanced despite the pandemic’s effects, showing the country’s economic recovery.

For his part, Lisandro Macarulla, Minister of the Presidency, said that “The reaction of these sectors and the economic dynamics that have been achieved even though we have not emerged from the crisis of the pandemic is a good sign that this year we will have robust growth.”

He explained that all sectors have grown in the last quarter of 2020 by 0.2%, except for tourism.