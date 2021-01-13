Dominican Rep. starts whale watching season

Santo Domingo.- The whale watching season starts on January 15 and ends on March 31, during which as many as 2,000 migrate to Dominican waters each year.

The whales visit the Marine Mammal Refuge that includes the banks of La Plata (Silver Banks) and La Navidad, to the north, near Samaná Bay (northeast).

More than 60,000 people visit the sanctuary to enjoy the wonder of nature, when the cetaceans come to the warm waters of the Caribbean to mate and give birth, which allows visitors to use the tourist services of the area to live the experience, which is also a global management model.