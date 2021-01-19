Lopesan Bávaro Resort reopens on upbeat wager

Punta Cana.- Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino has reopened its doors wagering on the speedy recovery of Dominican tourism, ensuring strict compliance with the protocols on health that ensure the safety of tourists in the face of the pandemic.

The event was attended by Minister of Tourism, David Collado, the president of Asoleste, Ernesto Veloz, as well as representatives of tour operators, complementary offer, banking sector, municipal officials and other authorities of the Bavaro-Punta-Cana destination.

“The Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino has been the result of the vision of our CEO, Fran López, which is the great driver of the development of chain expansion, with emphasis in the Dominican Republic,” said Lopesan Caribbean Area Development director, Carlos Jiménez Ruiz.