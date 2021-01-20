Strict protocol kicks off Dominican whale watching season

Samaná, Dominican Republic.- In a January 15 press conference the whale watching season in the Dominican Republic was made official, with the signing of a Management Agreement for the Observation of Marine Mammals 2021.

Environment Minister Orlando Jorge and Samaná Mayor Nelson Antonio Núñez signed the pact to oversee the whale watching season which runs from January 15 to March 31 in Samaná Bay and until April 15 for the Banco de La Plata in Puerto Plata.

The agreement stipulates a strict protocol due to the pandemic, to guarantee the health of tourists who want to observe the humpbacks which come yearly to birth and mate.

The season attracts about 60,000 national and foreign tourists, boosting the economy of Samaná.